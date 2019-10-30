IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:46 a.m., a well-being check was made on Edison Drive.
5:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
9:15 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Haskell Street.
9:38 a.m., a complaint of harassment was made on West Crescent Street.
10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Parkwood Drive.
11:06 a.m., a theft was reported on Melville Street.
11:30 a.m., drug offenses reported on Cony Street.
12:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Hidden Haven Lane.
2:56 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Ryan Court.
2:56 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Winthrop Street.
3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
3:35 p.m., a complaint of harassment was made on Townsend Road.
3:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bunny Street.
5:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Hospital Street.
5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:28 p.m., a trespassing complaint was made on Laurel Street.
9:53 p.m., a trespassing complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.
10:58 p.m., a complaint of harassment was made on Drew Street.
IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 6:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Snappers Cove Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 8:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
4:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Bowman Street.
6:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Maine Avenue.
IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fayette Corner Road.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hallowell Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 10:28 a.m., a well-being check was made on Warren Road.
9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at noon, harassment complaint was made on Dinsmore Road.
IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Lewiston Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 7:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Turkey Lane.
8:55 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Main Street.
