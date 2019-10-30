IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:46 a.m., a well-being check was made on Edison Drive.

5:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

9:15 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Haskell Street.

9:38 a.m., a complaint of harassment was made on West Crescent Street.

10:33 a.m., a well-being check was made on Parkwood Drive.

11:06 a.m., a theft was reported on Melville Street.

11:30 a.m., drug offenses reported on Cony Street.

12:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Hidden Haven Lane.

2:56 p.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Ryan Court.

2:56 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Winthrop Street.

3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:35 p.m., a complaint of harassment was made on Townsend Road.

3:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bunny Street.

5:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Hospital Street.

5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:28 p.m., a trespassing complaint was made on Laurel Street.

9:53 p.m., a trespassing complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

10:58 p.m., a complaint of harassment was made on Drew Street.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 6:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Snappers Cove Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 8:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

4:45 p.m., fraud was reported on Bowman Street.

6:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fayette Corner Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 10:28 a.m., a well-being check was made on Warren Road.

9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at noon, harassment complaint was made on Dinsmore Road.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Lewiston Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 7:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Turkey Lane.

8:55 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Main Street.

