IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:48 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Four Mile Square Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:31 a.m., mischief was reported on Nash Lane.

3:35 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Gagnon Road.

7:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 3:07 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Burton Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 4:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

7:22 a.m., vandalism was reported on Railroad Bend.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., assault was reported on East Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:36 a.m., fraud was reported on Staghorn Place.

12:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Gage Road.

3:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Gage Road.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:54 a.m., theft was reported on Richards Road.

9:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Richards Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pooler Road.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harriet Street.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

11:10 a.m., theft was reported on Sunrise Drive.

1:48 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

6:34 p.m., theft was reported on Grassland Lane.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

4:03 p.m., fraud was reported on Village Green Road.

5:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

8:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., fraud was reported on Clinton Avenue.

3:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Augusta Road.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:55 a.m., Michael Scott Maillett, 28, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Tuesday at 12:40 a.m., Jesse J. Madden, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, two counts of domestic violence terrorizing, and criminal mischief.

8:37 a.m., Theodore J. Fischer, 30, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines for operating while license suspended or revoked.

1:25 p.m., Seth E. Gordon, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of failing to carry a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:19 a.m., Kandi Flemming, 31, of Howland, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

7:24 a.m., Colby Gardner, 40, of Winterport, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8:24 a.m., Zachary J. Barnett, 33, of Winterport, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug.

11:02 a.m., Derek Anes Knowles, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ.

11:43 a.m., Anthony Michael Nichols, 30, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:29 p.m., Daniel Grenier, 56, of Drummond Avenue, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:27 p.m., Ched McLellan, 28, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

11:07 p.m., Brian Geiger, 49, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., Jamie Beck, 35, of Augusta Road, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Augusta Road.

