FARMINGTON – Juliette “Julie” Marie Anderson, Certified Nursing Assistant and Certified Medication Assistant, was born on Jan. 31, 1925 in Madison, the daughter of Paul Napoleon Lewis Vashon and Virginia Blanche Boucher.

Julie worked for Venziano’s Nursing Home and later Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for 22 years before retiring. She enjoyed her work, specifically taking care of the need’s of the elderly. When she saw the gift of heart felt care, compassion and selflessness in one of her co-workers she would offer encouragement to continue their education. Some of them are professional Registered Nurses now.

She was an avid lawn sale and thrift store shopper. She always seemed to find the best deals, usually shopping for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed writing poetry. One of her poems was published in Poetry Book Anthologies.

She is remembered by her family as giving unconditional love and support to all of them and especially to a family member when she knew they needed extra help.

Julie was 94 at the time of her death. Her last residence was at Pinewood Terrance in Farmington. She passed away at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.

Mrs. Anderson was predeceased by her husband Charles H. Anderson; her son-in-law Thomas G. deLorimier, her brothers, Paul Vashon, Wilfred Vashon, Alfred Vashon, William Vashon and her sisters, Lorraine Smith Yvonne Yeaton and Jeannette Bradley.

Julie is survived by her children, Lewis Gordon and his wife Lois of Madison, Carl Anderson and his wife Carol of Sebring, Fla., Virginia deLorimier of Newport, and Gary Anderson and his wife Vicki of North Anson; her grandchildren are Joshua Anderson, Alex Anderson, Jessica Messer, Nicole Fournier, Tyler Fournier, Nathan Burke, Danielle A’Hearn, Julie Russell, Matthew Anderson, Jami Anderson, Wilfred Gordon, Paula Henry, Peter Gordon, Brian Gordon, Michelle Tibbetts and Michael Tibbetts. She has several great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Pinewood Terrace, especially Sue Bell and Dean Kaufman, Northern Lights Lakewood Continuing Care, Inland Hospital, especially Dr. Linda Gifford and Dr. Lorraine Paradis, for their wonderful care.

