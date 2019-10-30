CHELSEA – Vincent “Vinnie” Emery Tschamler, 79, died Monday Oct. 28, 2019 with family by his side. He was born in Augusta, May 21, 1940, the son of Adelaide Doyle and Joseph Tschamler (Arda and Gramp).

Vinnie graduated from Cony High School in 1959. He played three sports and was a star basketball player. He enjoyed boating, going to sporting events and spending time with his family and friends, his caretaker, Polly and his dog, Jake. Vinnie served in the Peace Corp from 1961-1963 and the U.S. Army from 1965-1967.

Vinnie worked at Fort Western Tire Company in the early 1970s then spent much of his career at Digital Corporation in Augusta. After retiring, he enjoyed volunteering at Togus VA, The Soup Kitchen and was an active member of St. Marks Church and Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal in Augusta.

Vinnie is predeceased by his parents; and sister, Mary Jo Stafford.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Tschamler; his brother, Joseph “Pete” and wife, Allene Tschamler; his son, Taff and his wife, Wendy Bradley Tschamler; his daughter, Christine and husband, Joel Cummings, his daughter, Debbie Patterson and Hans Peaslee, his daughter, Tabitha and husband, Greg Hanna; his grandchildren, Justin, Megan, Vivian, Wyatt, Ainslie, Noah, Brody; his great-grandchildren, Xylin and Jaycee; his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Service in celebration of Vinnie’s life will be held on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church in Vinnie’s name.

