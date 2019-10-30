CONCORD, N.H. — Back in 2016, a political gadfly named Mark Stewart Greenstein jumped into the Connecticut River to attract attention to his entry in the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire.
The West Hartford, Connecticut, man who got 29 votes that year, according to state records, is at it once more. He’s the first candidate to sign up for the Feb. 11 primary — the second contest on the 2020 election calendar.
Greenstein handed over a stack of 20 $50 bills in the secretary state’s office Wednesday, moments after the filing period officially opened. He says his goal is generate momentum for a new party called EPIC, which stands for Every Politically Independent Citizen.
The New Hampshire primary typically attracts dozens of candidates due to the ease of getting on the ballot.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Dana Wilde
Dana Wilde: The ghosts of October
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Oct. 30 police log
-
Schools and Education
Gorham teacher honored with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
-
Nation & World
Brush fire fanned by strong winds erupts in Southern California, triggering evacuations
-
Local & State
UNE will offer free dental care on Friday
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.