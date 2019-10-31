VASSALBORO — The town’s local election is limited to one unopposed race for a seat on the Kennebec Water District board of trustees this year.

Frank Richards, who currently holds the position, is seeking re-election. The 10-member board includes people from Waterville, Fairfield, Benton, Winslow and Vassalboro. Richards is the only representative for Vassalboro.

“I am running for a second term as Trustee for the Kennebec Water District, because I enjoyed my first term,” Richards wrote in an email to the Morning Sentinel. “KWD is in a process of renewal. It is an interesting, highly educated board. 3 of the 10 Trustees have PhDs. 1 is a well known lawyer. The agency has a new general manager who is modernizing administrative systems. It is a good match to anyone interested in public service and also interested in management, science, engineering, and the environment.”

Founded in 1899, the Kennebec Water District supplies the five towns with water for domestic and commercial uses as well as fire protection. It is also the supplier for the Maine Water Company in Oakland. Its filtration and treatment center, where it processes water from China Lake, is located in Vassalboro and went online in Aug. 1993, according to its website. The operation is governed by the 10 elected trustees.

“(The five participating municipalities) are in my opinion very fortunate to have KWD, which is the first water district established in Maine, back in 1899,” Richards wrote. “China Lake is a high volume, high quality water source to support economic development and growth. It produces so much water that if it were ever necessary, 3 major fires could be fought simultaneously.

“The District is trying to become more coordinated with municipal governments,” he later added. “There is more to it than a casual observer might think.”

Jeff Earickson, the board’s president, and J. Michael Talbot, its treasurer, both of Waterville, are also running for re-election to the board next week, as are non-ranking trustees Karl Dornish and Albert Hodson. Both are incumbents. Dornish is from Winslow and Hodson is from Fairfield.

