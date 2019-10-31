IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:02 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.
8:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
8:47 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pierce Drive.
9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.
11:07 a.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Green Street.
2:17 p.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Enterprise Drive.
3:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Cony Road.
3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
4:48 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:31 p.m., fighting dogs were reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:01 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
11:13 p.m., a car reportedly hit a moose on Riverside Drive.
Thursday at 12:37 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Riverside Drive.
1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Columbia Street.
1:23 a.m., a police cruiser was reportedly involved in a car accident on Union Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:40 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Winter Street.
11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Terrace.
12:09 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.
5:25 p.m., theft was reported on Main Avenue.
6:39 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Bridge Street.
9:38 p.m., harassment was reported on West Street.
Thursday at 1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
3:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.
1:05 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near North and Water streets.
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 4:19 p.m., theft was reported on Prescott Road.
IN ROME, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rome Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fellows Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Jonathan P. Grant, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating a protection from abuse order on Parkwood Drive.
7:58 a.m., Jessica Locklear, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Sewall Street.
10:47 a.m., Derek J. Peaslee, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Gannett Street.
4:31 p.m., Dale A. Robbins, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a reported disturbance on Swan Street.
4:50 p.m., two 13-year-olds were arrested on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of criminal mischief on Water Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 6:29 p.m., a 14-year-old was placed in protective custody on a charge of terrorizing following a report of suspicious activity at Hall-Dale High School on Maple Street.
IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 7:58 p.m., Craig A. Galouch, 61, of Wayne, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a car accident with personal injury near Route 133 and Christmas Tree Lane.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., Steve R. French, 49, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of refusing to give personal information to an officer and aggravated forgery following an investigation on Hospital Street.
10:17 p.m., Emily Harvey, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of her release following a car accident on Capitol Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., Debra L. Rollins, 66, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle was is unregistered for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
