IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:02 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.

8:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

8:47 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

11:07 a.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Green Street.

2:17 p.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Enterprise Drive.

3:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Cony Road.

3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

4:48 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:31 p.m., fighting dogs were reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:01 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

11:13 p.m., a car reportedly hit a moose on Riverside Drive.

Thursday at 12:37 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Riverside Drive.

1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Columbia Street.

1:23 a.m., a police cruiser was reportedly involved in a car accident on Union Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:40 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Winter Street.

11:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Terrace.

12:09 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

5:25 p.m., theft was reported on Main Avenue.

6:39 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Bridge Street.

9:38 p.m., harassment was reported on West Street.

Thursday at 1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

1:05 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near North and Water streets.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 4:19 p.m., theft was reported on Prescott Road.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rome Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fellows Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Jonathan P. Grant, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating a protection from abuse order on Parkwood Drive.

7:58 a.m., Jessica Locklear, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Sewall Street.

10:47 a.m., Derek J. Peaslee, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Gannett Street.

4:31 p.m., Dale A. Robbins, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a reported disturbance on Swan Street.

4:50 p.m., two 13-year-olds were arrested on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of criminal mischief on Water Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 6:29 p.m., a 14-year-old was placed in protective custody on a charge of terrorizing following a report of suspicious activity at Hall-Dale High School on Maple Street.

IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 7:58 p.m., Craig A. Galouch, 61, of Wayne, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a car accident with personal injury near Route 133 and Christmas Tree Lane.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., Steve R. French, 49, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of refusing to give personal information to an officer and aggravated forgery following an investigation on Hospital Street.

10:17 p.m., Emily Harvey, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of her release following a car accident on Capitol Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., Debra L. Rollins, 66, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle was is unregistered for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: