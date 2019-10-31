IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Corson Road.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:23 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Valley Farms Road.
2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
3:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.
11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.
7:22 a.m., vandalism was reported on Railroad Bed.(cq)
2:29 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:01 p.m., an assault was reported on East Madison Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Whittier Road.
Thursday at 12:52 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 1:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
2:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Sierra Lane.
5:36 p.m, a disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:53 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Fairfield Street.
9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on First Park Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
5:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Corner Road.
10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
10:19 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
5:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 8:34 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on New Sharon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
11:23 a.m., fraud was reported on Morrill Avenue.
12:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.
4:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.
7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:42 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on King Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., fraud was reported on Cushman Road.
10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.
2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., Chane Owen, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of theft.
1:18 p.m., Isaiah Campbell, 23, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:09 p.m., Erik Olson, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
2:22 p.m., Bryan Clukey, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating with a suspended license, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and theft.
8:28 p.m., Nathan Webber, 39, of Madison, was arrested for a contempt hearing.
9:22 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 38, of Madison, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
9:26 p.m., Angelina Nmn (cq) Rock, 43, of Washington, was arrested on warrants charging violation of bail, oui alcohol; violating protection from abuse order; violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., Kathy Perri, 35, of Hazelwood Avenue, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
