IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Corson Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:23 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Valley Farms Road.

2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

3:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

7:22 a.m., vandalism was reported on Railroad Bed.(cq)

2:29 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:01 p.m., an assault was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Whittier Road.

Thursday at 12:52 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 1:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

2:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Sierra Lane.

5:36 p.m, a disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:53 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on First Park Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

5:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:19 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

5:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 8:34 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on New Sharon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

11:23 a.m., fraud was reported on Morrill Avenue.

12:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

4:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:42 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on King Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., fraud was reported on Cushman Road.

10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., Chane Owen, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of theft.

1:18 p.m., Isaiah Campbell, 23, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:09 p.m., Erik Olson, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

2:22 p.m., Bryan Clukey, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating with a suspended license, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and theft.

8:28 p.m., Nathan Webber, 39, of Madison, was arrested for a contempt hearing.

9:22 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 38, of Madison, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

9:26 p.m., Angelina Nmn (cq) Rock, 43, of Washington, was arrested on warrants charging violation of bail, oui alcohol; violating protection from abuse order; violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., Kathy Perri, 35, of Hazelwood Avenue, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

