ASHBURN, Va. — Washington tackle Trent Williams revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team’s medical staff and the organization.

Williams on Thursday said he told the team of the medical issue six years ago, and the growth on his head grew substantially over time. The 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull, and he needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he’s OK.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had multiple surgeries during the offseason related to the tumor’s removal and remained away from the team during that time. Williams said it got pretty serious and he was “told some scary things” by doctors that changed his outlook on life.

The riveting almost 20-minute discussion with reporters unfolded with Williams, selected fourth overall by Washington in the 2020 draft, seated by his corner locker stall.

“It was a lot of emotions; I’m not going to lie and say it wasn’t,” Williams said of returning to work Tuesday shortly before the NFL trade deadline.

The feelings were not of fondness, but frustration over the team’s medical personnel, according to Williams, downplaying the growth’s severity over the years, only for a local Northern Virginia hospital to eventually provide a more serious diagnosis.

“I almost lost my life. Seriously, I almost lost my life,” Williams said. “You’re 30 and coming off seven straight Pro Bowls, and a doctor tells you to get your affairs in order. It’s not going to sit well with you. It still doesn’t. It’s a scary thing to go through. Think how you describe to your 9-year-old, your 5-year-old, that daddy might not be here. It’s tough.”

Williams said extracting the tumor was the only acceptable path even though that approach meant “losing 30 percent of my scalp.” Radiation treatment “would have put a cap on my life; I think 15 years was the most I would have had after I started chemo. So I had to cut it out,” Williams said.

Williams failed his team physical this week because of discomfort with a standard helmet. Interim coach Bill Callahan said the team would seek an alternative. Washington has a two-week exemption before needing to put Williams on the active roster.

n Washington quarterback Case Keenum remains in the league-mandated concussion protocol, but that doesn’t mean he won’t start this week.

Callahan said Keenum wouldn’t necessarily need to practice this week to start. A decision on whether he can play could be made Saturday. Washington travels to face Buffalo on Sunday.

“Concussion protocols are day-to-day,” Callahan said.

Rookie Dwayne Haskins has taken the bulk of the first-team work in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, and teammates have spoken as if he would be the starter. Haskins struggled in his first two appearances this season, but this is the first time he is getting a full week with the starters and a game plan designed specifically for him.

JETS: Jamal Adams is continuing to give team officials the silent treatment as his relationship with the organization remains fractured.

Coach Adam Gase said he still has not spoken to Adams, who is upset that the Jets had trade conversations about him. Adams said Wednesday that he was “hurt,” and he’s not ready to talk to General Manager Joe Douglas and Gase.

“He’s focused on Miami right now,” Gase said. “He’s flying around, same energy. I like the fact that he’s focused on Miami.”

