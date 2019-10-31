NORTH VASSALBORO – Dennis R. Weston, 67, passed away Oct. 26, 2019 at his home in North Vassalboro surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 12, 1952 in Waterville, the son of Hermon and Darolyn Weston.

He graduated from Messalonskee High School in 1972 and attended KVVC. On April 24, 1992 he married Rhonda Roux in Waterville. Dennis was employed for many years at Mid-State Machine. He enjoyed music, wood working, and gardening.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Roux) Weston of North Vassalboro; two sons, Joseph and girlfriend Samantha Mason of Vassalboro, Ryan Pleau and partner Tiana Ireland of Vassalboro; mother, Darolyn Weston of Benton; three sisters, Patricia Withee of Benton, Karen Wright and husband Chester of Belgrade, Lori McIntosh and husband Tim of Belgrade; five brothers, Robert Lancaster and wife Julie of Clinton, Craig Lancaster and wife Pam of Oakland, Dana Weston and wife Theresa of Waterville, Kevin Weston and wife Debra of Belgrade, Malcolm Weston and wife Sarah of Oakland; father-in-law, Robert Roux of Vassalboro; sister-in-law, Robin Regan of Lisbon; brother-in-law, Randall Roux and wife Irene of Famingdale; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Maine General Hospice, especially Michell and Norma (a special family friend) as well as Dr. Nathan Harmon.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at the Winslow VFW, Dunbar Road, Winslow.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in his memory to

a charity of choice

