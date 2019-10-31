BRUNSWICK – Edward James Gaffey, 89, passed away surrounded by his family at the V.A. Hospice in Augusta on Oct. 26, 2019.Edward was born in Waterville, the son of Fredrick and Thelma (Flynn) Gaffey.He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1947. He served in the US Army and Air Force from 1947-1960. Edward went on to own his own construction business, building hundreds of houses in Massachusetts.Edward liked and was liked by everyone he met. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man with a great sense of humor.Edward is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma; his children Jim (Sally) Gaffey and Jean (Nick) Arcangeli; his three grandchildren Greg Arcangeli, Caitlin Arcangeli (Ben Farney) and Julie (Chris) Duddy; his four great- grandsons Nicholas, Ryan, Nathan and Derek and several beloved nieces and nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his sisters Helen Daigle and Jane Gallant. A burial service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery later this fall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous