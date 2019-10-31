AUGUSTA – Franklin (Frankie) Fisher Parquette, 79, of Augusta, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehab and Long-Term Care at Glenridge. He was born in Augusta on Nov. 5, 1939, the son of Alonzo and Mary (Fisher) Parquette.

Frank graduated from Cony High School in 1958. He joined the Coast Guard Reserve and married his childhood sweetheart, Sharon Lee Smith of Fort Fairfield. They were married 49 years, in which time they had five children together.

Frank worked as a supervisor in the computer control room for Central Maine Power and retired after 35 years.

Frank was a member of The Knights of Columbus, coached his sons in baseball, and played Santa Claus at the yearly C.M.P. Christmas party for underprivileged children. He got much joy from this role. He also enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was their number #1 fan! He enjoyed summer at camp on Cobbossee Lake and Port Clyde with his family. He loved the ocean and the peace it brought him. Frankie enjoyed a cold diet Pepsi. He was a jokester always making everyone smile and laugh. He never knew a stranger. After several years of battling vascular Alzheimer’s disease, Frank went home peacefully to be with Jesus.

Let the echoes of his infectious laugh fill you with heart-felt memories. Frank will forever be remembered for his beautiful green eyes, kind smile and quick-witted sense of humor.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Sharon, two sons Peter and Bill, brother David and his son in-law Lance Cunningham.

Frank is survived by his son Jeff and wife Beth, daughters Theresa and husband Will Guerrette, Katie and husband Kyle Smith; brothers Bob and Terri, Mike and Mary; sisters Pat St. Pierre and Dottie and Scott Sheltra; ten grandchildren Ryan, Mary, Naomi, Quincy, Kaleb, Keegan, Justine, Rachael, Jeffrey, Ava; and six great-grandchildren Elijah, Dominic, Tatiana, Tahlia, Osiris, and Clara.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4– 7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gardiner. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Frank’s memory to:

Bates College Office

of Advancement,

c/o Andrew Kennedy

Research Lab Alzheimer’s

2 Andrew Rd.

Lewiston, ME 04240

