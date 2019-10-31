SIDNEY – George David Horton, Jr., 71, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Togus VA Hospital. He was born in Pleasantville, N.J. to George and Kathryn (Beckman) Horton, both predeceased.He graduated from Oakcrest High School and attended Rutgers University before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, serving in Japan as a Communications Technician under the Security Group Command. Upon his return to the States, he met Linda (Hickman) Horton, proposed to her two weeks later, and got married just three months after that in 1974.He was a police officer in South Jersey until he and his family moved up to Aroostook County in 1990. Often referred to as his favorite job, he assisted in teaching the tree harvesting and outdoor power equipment programs to high schoolers at Southern Aroostook Community School. He later became manager of Northern Katahdin Valley Waste Disposal District where he worked for 17 years.He enjoyed spending time at his camp with his family, fishing and hunting with his father and friends, gardening and NASCAR. Once their first grandchild was born, George and Linda decided to retire and move to Sidney to be closer to their daughter and granddaughter.George is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 45 years; their daughter, Desiree (Horton) Willigar and her children, Sophia and Mason, all of Sidney. George is also survived by his sister, Kathy Wiggins, niece, Lorraine Ingraham (Pete), and nephew, Dustin Orr (Jessie), all of Linneus, Maine; as well as his aunts who reside in New Jersey and Maine.At his direction, there will not be any services. To leave online condolences please visit www.bowersfuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous