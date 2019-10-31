AUGUSTA – Glendon F. Kittredge passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was born Feb. 8, 1928 in Jay, to Robert Bruce and Ethel Fuller Kittredge. Glen graduated from Wilton Academy.

After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1946 to 1951. He served in Japan from 1946-1949. While in the service he obtained his pilot’s license. After leaving active duty and returning home, he worked for Pratt and Whitney aircraft until 1953 as an engine assembly mechanic. He then was employed by Howard Aviation from 1953 to 1954 as a pilot and mechanic. He flew for Pan America Airlines from 1954 to 1955. He was a chief pilot from 1955 to 1956 for Allied Stores, Corp. Glen finished his career with, Cluett Peabody Company starting in 1956. He continued his career as a commercial pilot and then as a private corporate pilot until his retirement.

Glen Enjoyed his retirement, wintering in Jetty Park, Fla. and summers at Smithtown Campground and his home in Auburn. He enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, flying his place and boating.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Spencer Kittredge; his parents; and his siblings, Robert Quivar, and Alberta.

He is survived by his children, Robert and his wife, Nanci, Gwen Duffield, Gary and his wife, Michele; and his longtime partner, Rita Duguay. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie Freeman, Ginna Dix and her husband, Matt, Charles Duffield, Calvin and Colton Kittredge; sister-in-law, Jane Hermon, Alison Spencer, and Roberta Kittredge, brother-in-law, Raymond Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Wilton on Sunday, Nov. 3 at noon. A reception will follow at Calzolaio Pasta Co.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

