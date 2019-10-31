The SEARCH (Seeking Elderly Alone, Renew, Courage and Hope) program of Catholic Charities Maine held its annual dinner Sept. 24 to thank and recognize its dedicated volunteers and to a provide a fun night for seniors who are isolated.

The event, attended by approximately 65 people, was held at Sacred Heart Church hall in Hallowell. Those who attended were treated to a home-cooked meal, with music provided by Friends of the King music group, according to a news release from Lynn Kidd, program coordinator, SEARCH/R.S.V.P. Program, based in Augusta.

SEARCH provides volunteers for seniors so they can live more independently in their own home. It currently has opportunities for volunteers in Augusta, China, Hallowell, Winthrop, Monmouth, Pittston and the Waterville area.

Volunteers help a senior thrive in their community by providing visitations, social outings, transportation for groceries/errands or doctor appointments.

For more information, contact Kidd at 530-0137 or [email protected].

