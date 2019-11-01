Caitlin Tremberth knew her Biddeford High field hockey team had a chance to be good again this year after winning the Class A state title last season. But she wasn’t quite sure what she was going to get from three freshmen and two sophomores who would be getting regular playing time this fall.

Turns out it was a lot.

Biddeford (17-0), riding a 35-game unbeaten streak and 26-game winning streak, will play powerhouse Skowhegan (17-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class A state championship game at Messalonskee High in Oakland. It is a rematch of last year’s game, won by Biddeford 4-3.

The other two title games feature a Class C matchup between defending state champ Winthrop (16-1) and Foxcroft Academy (17-0) at noon, and the Class B game between York (17-0) and Winslow (15-2) at 2 p.m.

All are teams with rich championship traditions. Skowhegan is appearing in its 19th consecutive state championship game and 22nd in 23 years. Skowhegan has won 16 of the last 21 state titles and 18 overall.

“We have nothing but respect for them and their program,” said Tremberth. “The girls know how good they are. But knowing that, we will approach this game differently than last year because the girls know they can beat them.”

Skowhegan is coming off a 5-0 win over Mt. Blue in the Class A North finals. “Everybody just sort of had their best game,” said Coach Paula Doughty. “It was fun to watch.”

Skowhegan has a Miss Maine Field Hockey finalist in senior back Bhreagh Kennedy (bound for the University of Maine), a balanced offense with six players who have scored at least 10 goals and a goalie, Mackenzie McConnell, coming into her own.

“I would say our strengths are that they’re so positive, work together so well and have no egos,” said Doughty. “I know a lot of people have been saying we’re out for revenge. That’s not the case for these kids. Our goal was to get back in the game and, no matter who we play, play a better game than we did last year.”

Biddeford is led by standout junior midfielder Abby Allen, who has 24 goals and 16 assists, and junior Carley Lovejoy with 14 goals. But sophomores Jayme Walton (nine goals) and Jill McSorley (midfield) stepped into the starting lineup, as did freshman goalie Abby Nadeau and freshman defender Khianna Jackson. Freshman Cece Keller is the first forward off the bench.

Tremberth said the team has responded well to wearing the mantle of defending champ, led by captains Megan Mourmouras, Cori Cote and Brooklyn Goff. “They can respond to any situation or any challenge,” said Tremberth. “They amaze me every day, every game, because different people step up.”

CLASS B

While Skowhegan’s regional championship run is unparalleled, York has quietly put together an impressive streak. The Wildcats, who beat Fryeburg 3-1 in the Class B South title game, will be playing in their seventh consecutive Class B state championship game and 14th in 16 years.

Coach Nora Happny, in her second season, said she wasn’t aware of the championship pedigree that former coach Barb Marois had established until last year’s playoffs. “Good thing I didn’t know,” she said.

The players know, especially the young ones. York started three freshmen this year: Abby Dickson led the team with 12 goals, Abby Armlin stepped in at midfield and Kristen MacAuley helped solidify the defense. “They know and they want to continue to build on what Barb was able to do,” said Happny.

Returning players such as Ashley Carney (11 goals), Christina Dargie (nine goals), Bailey Oliver (five goals) and defender Sage Works were also determined “to do what York has done in the past,” said Happny.

York has won four overtime games this year. “That showed the tenacity of this team,” said Happny. “And you can’t teach that.”

Winslow, which lost in the North B final a year ago, was also determined to make a championship run. “As I was putting the (runner-up) medals on them (last year), the underclassmen were saying, ‘We’re going to get back here and we’re going to do it,’ ” said Coach Mary Beth Bourgoin.

Winslow is making its 11th championship game appearance, first since 2015 when it lost to York, 3-2.

Bodhi Littlefield (committed to Ohio University) and Silver Clukey each have scored over 20 goals for the Black Raiders. Willa Dolley is an outstanding defender and goalie Leah Pelotte is playing extremely well.

CLASS C

Winthrop shifted regions this year, from the North to the South, and still advanced to the state game for the third year in a row.

“It’s a brand new team,” said Coach Jessica Merrill. “We’re coming in not expected to be where we are now, everyone thought we were a year out. These girls take it one game at a time, not looking ahead or what is behind us.”

Sophomore Maddie Perkins leads the Ramblers with 22 goals and 11 assists and Gia Francis, Hannah Duley and Brooklyn Gaghan each have scored over 10 goals. The team scored 71.

They’ll be tested, however, by a Foxcroft team that has given up just three goals all season, led by defenders Natalie Robinson and Karis Dankert and goalie Abbie Moore.

