IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Water Street and Bridge Street.

11:26 a.m., fraud was reported on Murray Street.

1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.

2:52 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Pullen Road.

3:07 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

3:49 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:07 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:52 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.

8:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.

Friday at 1:26 a.m., a downed power line was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

1:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hasson Street.

Friday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hall-Dale High School on Maple Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pray Street.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Gardiner Area High School.

Friday at 12:13 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Fairview Street.

4:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snow Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 6:16 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Richmond Road.

IN ROME, Thursday at 8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nickerson Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birch Street.

8:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

8:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Norcross Point.

9:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

11:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:22 p.m., Jessica Ashley-Tuttle Tape, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Laurel Street.

7:52 p.m., Jess A. Legendre, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a well-being check on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:18 a.m., Crystal A. Hanson, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of being the guardian of a habitually truant student following a report of juvenile offenses on Pierce Drive.

4:05 p.m., Christopher A. Sirois, 47, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: