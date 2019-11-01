IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Water Street and Bridge Street.
11:26 a.m., fraud was reported on Murray Street.
1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.
2:52 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Pullen Road.
3:07 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
3:49 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:07 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:52 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.
8:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.
Friday at 1:26 a.m., a downed power line was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
1:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 5:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hasson Street.
Friday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hall-Dale High School on Maple Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pray Street.
9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Gardiner Area High School.
Friday at 12:13 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Fairview Street.
4:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snow Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 6:16 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Richmond Road.
IN ROME, Thursday at 8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nickerson Lane.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birch Street.
8:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
8:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Norcross Point.
9:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
11:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:22 p.m., Jessica Ashley-Tuttle Tape, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Laurel Street.
7:52 p.m., Jess A. Legendre, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a well-being check on Water Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:18 a.m., Crystal A. Hanson, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of being the guardian of a habitually truant student following a report of juvenile offenses on Pierce Drive.
4:05 p.m., Christopher A. Sirois, 47, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.
