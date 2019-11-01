FARMINGDALE — Hall-Dale High School Key Club members planted its first-ever Yellow Tulip Hope Garden on Oct. 21 at the school.

The Yellow Tulip Project is a nonprofit organization that is smashing the stigma around mental illness. The yellow tulip is a symbol of hope, according to a news release from Lauren Sylvester, a Hall-Dale student and key club member.

When the the flowers bloom in the spring, members will celebrate the growing of new hope.

To add to their new garden, key club members hand-painted rocks with positive messages and pictures.

In the spring, the club plans to make benches to enjoy the tulips in full bloom.

Longfellow’s Greenhouse donated the bulbs, and Jeromy Jamison, a Hall-Dale teacher, built the raised beds.

