IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Golf View Drive.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tardiff Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 12:21 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Canaan Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Preble Avenue.

Friday at 2:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 4:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Lane Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Dodlin Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:16 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Mary Lane.

Friday at 1:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

8:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:10 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

8:29 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Thursday at 8:49 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Nickerson Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Fairview Avenue.

2:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:22 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:38 p.m., vandalism was reported on St. Mark Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.

IN TEMPLE, Thursday at 7:05 a.m., vandalism was reported on Cummings Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:02 a.m., a fight was reported on Ticonic Street.

10:17 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Sherwin Street.

10:22 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Crescent Street.

1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burleigh Street.

3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

5 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:55 p.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

7:57 p.m., assault was reported on Victoria Drive.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

9:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

9:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

10:41 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

10:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:46 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:18 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Cushman Road.

8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Beacon Street.

10:03 p.m., a missing person was reported on Joe Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:40 a.m., Jesse J. Madden, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence terrorizing.

8:37 a.m., Theodore Jay Fischer, 30, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

1:25 p.m., Seth E. Gordon, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of failing to carry a license.

Wednesday, 10:21 p.m., Jessica Anne Gammon, 40, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Thursday, 1:24 p.m., Alicia Mae Mackerron, 28, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:24 p.m., Christopher Robert Gonzales, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

Friday, 7:46 a.m., Laurie Locke, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

7:50 a.m., Victor Frascone, 43, of Fairfield was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:52 p.m., Robert Corson, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 3:59 a.m., Anthony Perkins, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

