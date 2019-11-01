WATERVILLE – George J. Rodrigue, 74, passed away Oct. 25, 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born March 28, 1945 in Waterville, the son of Charles E. and Marie Dora (Vigue) Rodrigue.

He was a lineman for AT&T and managed a boarding home in North Carolina.

George is survived by his long-time companion, Bonnie Frappier of Sidney; friend, Tim Nelson of Oakland; niece, Jo Roderick of Waterville, nephew, Charles Roderick of Norridgewock. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Marie Dora Rodrigue; brother, Everett C. Roderick.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in

George’s memory to:

St. John’s Catholic School

15 S. Garand St.

Winslow, ME 04901

