WATERVILLE – Timothy “Tim” Jolicoeur, 78, passed away with his family by his side on Oct. 27, 2019.

Tim was born in Waterville on April 10, 1941, to the late Alphonse and Dorothy (Dion) Jolicoeur. He attended the Waterville schools.

At a young age Tim opened his first auto shop doing everything from auto body work to auto sales. Tim’s true passion was antique cars. He was an antique car enthusiast! Tim enjoyed working on the cars from start to finish. Once he was done one car, he would immediately be on the lookout for his next project! His love and passion for antique cars lead him to opening an antique car show room and restoration shop right in central Maine. Tim was also one of the founders and president of the S.M.F. Auto Club.

He was predeceased by his wife, Carmaline, who was the love of his life; his parents; and brothers, Stanley “Ace” and James.

Tim is survived by his sisters, Ruth Anne Jolicoeur of Thomaston and Janice Holbrook of Machias; his sons, Darrick Jolicoeur and his wife, Gail of Etna, Dennis Spaulding and his wife, Rose of Vassalboro, David Spaulding of Oakland, and Daniel Spaulding and his wife, Joyce of Winslow, his daughter, Debbie Campbell of Salem Township; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many close loyal friends who Tim thought as family.

Rest well Dad, put the top down and open the rumble seat, enjoy the ride with your sweetie by your side.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at Dennis and Rose’s home at 244 Main St., Vassalboro. Antique cars are extremely welcomed!

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

