AUGUSTA — Four people were arrested Thursday on a variety of charges after city police received a report of people being held against their will in an apartment on Water Street.
Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in a Friday news release that Cinque Witherspoon, 19, of Albany, New York; Shalay Davis, 28, also of Albany, New York; Jennifer Nisby, 41, of Augusta; and Jess Legendre, 33, of Augusta, were all arrested after the incident.
Lully said city police received a report at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that people “were being held against their will” at an apartment at 36 Water St.
Lully said in a subsequent email that police were not sure who of the four were being held against their will and drug-related charges for one of those involved could be “possibly related.”
Witherspoon and Davis were charged with criminal threatening and held on $500 bail. Nisby was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and bail was set at $1,000. Legendre was arrested on an outstanding warrant for negotiating a worthless instrument and bail was set at $500. Lully said additional charges may be pending.
All four were scheduled for initial hearings on Friday at the Capital Judicial Center.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Sergent, Rees vie for District 2 seat on Gardiner City Council
-
Local & State
Morning Sentinel Nov. 1 police log
-
Arts & Entertainment
Why Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ is so important to Netflix
-
Business
Cable companies ask judge to temporarily halt new Maine law allowing à la carte channel choices
-
Local & State
High winds in Central Maine knock out power, close schools