IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

5:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

6:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water street.

7:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spring Street.

11:09 a.m., property was recovered on State Street.

11:14 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Bridge Street.

12:03 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:21 p.m., a trespassing complaint was made on Western Avenue.

12:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stone Street.

1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.

1:18 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.

1:37 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

2:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Willow Street.

3:49 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

5:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

8:12 p.m., property was recovered on State Street.

9:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Denali Way.

9:17 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

9:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Street.

9:45 p.m., Well-being check was made at Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road.

Saturday at 5:01 a.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on Raven Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 10:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Birchwood Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Burrill Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 10:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Wilder Street.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 6:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:59 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 5:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Murphy Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.

3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

7:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on East Side Trail.

10:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Oak Street.

7:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Side Trail.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Badgerboro Road.

2:23 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:10 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street.

3:19 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Waverly Street.

5:18 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:40 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:47 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN STARKS, Friday at 6:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:57 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Nudd Street.

10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:03 a.m., fraud was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

11:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

1:51 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

2:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Square.

2:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Plaza.

3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Squire Street.

Saturday at 2:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boston Avenue.

4:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Monica Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:18 p.m., Robert Potter, 33, of Augusta was arrested for violating conditions of release following a bail check.

4:12 p.m., Walter J. Curtis, 24, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Union Street.

8:40 p.m., Eric Keith Hunter, 29, of Gardiner was arrested on the charge of criminal trespassing following a trespassing complaint made on Medical Center Parkway.

11:39 p.m., Robert M. Jacobs, 27, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of violating conditions of release following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:57 a.m., Paul Trask, 44, of East Pond Road, was arrested on charges of displaying a factitious vehicle certificate, operating a defective vehicle, operating with a suspended license, failure to register a vehicle and a warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Swan Hill Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 7:46 a.m., Laurie Locke, 50, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

7:50 a.m., Victor Frascone, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

10:30 a.m., Michael Ripley, 28, of Belfast, was arrested on charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine and hindering apprehension.

11:53 a.m., Jillian MacIver, 35, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12 p.m., Elizabeth Rich, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

5:11 p.m., Paul Jasienowski, 64, of Northport, was arrested on three charges of gross sexual assault, one charge of unlawful sexual contact and one charge of unlawful sexual touching.

3:29 p.m., Donald Veilleux, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

4:09 p.m., Mohamad Ashkir, 32, of Portland, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

4:11 p.m., Gerard Latham, 44, of Madison, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

8:07 p.m., Jason Hall, 45, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:31 p.m., Nicholas Sapiel, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of theft.

8:57 p.m., Peggy Giroux, 34, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:02 p.m., David Smith, 50, of Unity, was arrested on charges of assault and criminal threatening.

Saturday at 12:48 a.m., Kahleena Gosselin, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

SUMMONES

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 8:53 p.m., a 20-year-old Edgecomb woman was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration of more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

8:53 p.m., a 20-year-old Edgecomb man was issued a summons for permitting unlawful use following a traffic stop on Water Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: