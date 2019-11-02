BANGOR, Maine — A man has died after a fire in an apartment building in Bangor.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased.

WABI-TV reports that firefighters responded Friday morning after police received a call to check on someone in the building.

Firefighters found smoke in the building and a fire in the kitchen.

Authorities say a man was found unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fire is under investigation.

