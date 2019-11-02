MONMOUTH — Elders Jon O’Rourke, of Tooele, Utah, and Bryant Pace, of Loa, Utah, will join Elder Noah Hunter, of Reno, Nevada, for an open house discussion from 6:20 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel at 1182 Main St., according to a news release from the church.

The topic will be taken from the bible Hebrews 13:8 concerning Latter-Day Prophets. Refreshments will be provided.

These three missionaries are assigned to the towns of Winthrop, Readfield, Livermore Falls, Wayne, Leeds, Wales, Greene, Litchfield and Monmouth.

For more information, call the missionaries at 408-5924.

