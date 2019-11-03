AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 24-30, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Aubree Ahearn, 24, of Hallowell, on Sept. 10, 2019, in Gardiner: failing to make oral or written accident report, $200 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, $100 fine; failing to stop, remain, provide information, dismissed.

Jessie Alexander, 49, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 13, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 30, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Carlton J. Banton, 65, Litchfield, attaching false plates Aug. 10, 2019, in Monmouth, $100 fine.

Amanda Bilodeau, 32, of Waterville, operating under the influence Jan. 1, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Christina Bleimeyer, 30, of Jefferson, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 30, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Amanda Bourdeau, 32, of Waterville, on Sept. 23, 2018, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, seven-day jail sentence; failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth, seven-day jail sentence.

Sheyanne M. Bronn, 25, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 12, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Audrey Ellen Carlton, 25, of Hallowell, on Sept. 22, 2019, in Augusta: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; criminal mischief, 48-hour jail sentence, $273.45 restitution. Violating condition of release Oct. 15, 2019, in Hallowell, 48-hour jail sentence.

Seth A. Cater, 26, of Lisbon, operating under the influence Aug. 18, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

William J. Chabot, 36, of Readfield, criminal trespass June 30, 2019, in Readfield, 48-hour jail sentence.

William L. Clardy, 61, of Augusta, operating under the influence Dec. 16, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Tomas Donovan, 28, of Pittston, domestic violence assault Aug. 11, 2019, in Pittston, dismissed.

Paul Francis Fay III, 33, of Vassalboro, on June 15, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Ivori Forrest, 18, of Gardiner, operating vehicle without license Sept. 3, 2019, in Hallowell, 10-hours community service.

Tiffany A. Forrest, 49, of Gardiner, permit unlawful use Sept. 3, 2019, in Hallowell, $150 fine.

Jeffrey C. Furlong, 50, of Richmond, operating under the influence Sept. 12, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Rochelle L. Gleason, 38, of Bangor, operating vehicle without license Nov. 18, 2018, in Clinton, $100 fine.

Jeremy J. Gray, 35, of Dresden, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 5, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine.

Tasha Gregory, 30, of Winslow, stealing drugs, reckless conduct, domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child Sept. 26, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

James Allen Hallowell, 48, of Alton, operating under the influence Aug. 23, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Jayme Holland, 49, of Hallowell, keeping dangerous dog Sept. 3, 2019, in Hallowell, $250 fine.

Maranatha L. King, 35, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 4, 2019, in Winthrop, 60-day jail sentence. On May 5, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed. June 13, 2019, in Winthrop: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed. Violating condition of release June 13, 2019, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence.

Samantha L. Leonard, 40, of Gray, domestic violence assault Feb. 21, 2019, in Augusta, 270-day jail sentence all but 27 days suspended, two-year probation. On Oct. 2, 2019, in Gardiner: violating condition of release, 27-day jail sentence; assault, $300 fine, 27-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Flora Marsh, 54, of Augusta, certificate of title from dealer Jan. 3, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine. On Dec. 2, 2018, in Gardiner, certificate of title from dealer, $250 fine; certificate of title from dealer, $250 fine. Certificate of title from dealer March 6, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine. Vehicle dealer violation, Sept. 11, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Amanda A. Martinez, 20, of New York City, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Aug. 29, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michael McIntyre, 30, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 28, 2019, in Waterville, seven-day jail sentence.

Mateus Bif Mendes, 35, of Kingfield, operating vehicle without license May 2, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Shawn Michaud, 46, of Waterville, on June 25, 2018, in Waterville: reckless conduct, $250 fine; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Joshua E. Noble, 39, of South China, on Aug. 3, 2019, in South China: domestic violence terrorizing, 364-day jail sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Sean F. Pinkham, 31, of Wiscasset, on Sept. 18, 2019, in Pittston: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; use of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Spencer W. Reed, 24, of Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 17, 2019, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Nancy A. Sawyer, 54, of Gray, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 31, 2019, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Anthony Sepulvado, 21, of South China, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 24, 2019, China, $500 fine.

Morgan E. Shutters, 26, of Farmington, on May 27, 2019, in Vassalboro: failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth, $100 fine; violating condition of release, $100 fine.

Lee N. Smith, 60, of Sidney, operate/permit operation no ID/validation displayed Aug. 12, 2019, in Sidney, $100 fine.

Shelby L. Smith, 23, of Brunswick, on July 26, 2019, in Augusta: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 210-day license suspension; violating condition of release, 10-day jail sentence.

Marcus A. Varin, 34, of South China, on Sept. 12, 2019, in South China: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating vehicle without license, $150 fine.

Anthony J. Williams, 35, of Augusta, obstructing public ways Oct. 27, 2019, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence.

James Ardine Williams, 38, of Oakland, violating condition of release Sept. 25, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Nathaniel Woodman, 20, of Dresden, minor possessing liquor Aug. 24, 2019, in Gardiner, $200 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: