Here’s the thing about Yarmouth: it’s cute and neighboring towns can’t say the same. That’s because Yarmouth has Main St., where small town lives have been lived for centuries.

In this close-knit community, neighbors leave chairs alongside the road for days in anticipation of the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade. Families gather at the Royal River Park for the annual Easter egg hunt and autumn Harvest Festival as well as movie nights in the summer.

And at the heart of it all is the vintage Cape at 179 Main Street. Right across the street is the town’s skating pond and you only need a sidewalk to get to renowned restaurants, shops, a grocer, a brewery and the many green spaces that line the Royal River. Kids can ride their bikes to exceptional public and private schools as well as to the library.

Originally built in 1842, this home has been with the same family since 1955; their devotion to its care and upkeep is evident in thoughtful, simple renovations.

“For people who love antique homes but don’t want to do any work, this is it,” said Linda Schrader, an associate broker with the David Banks Team.

Inside and out, there’s a seamless marriage between contemporary design and 19th-century heritage. The new, metal roof is sleek and comfortable atop the original frame, with two brick chimneys that emerge from either end of the house—fireplaces are in the living room and one of the 2nd floor bedrooms.

At the home’s front entrance, the original staircase railing curves elegantly upward, while two other staircases use on-trend, yet timelessly simple, commercial cabling. In the 2nd floor common bathroom, exposed wooden beams are a dramatic complement to the glass and porcelain of a walk-in shower with built-in bench.

A surprising feature in a home this age is the open-plan kitchen and dining room. This is the social center for a 21st-century family—and it just feels right that you can step out the front door in be in the social center of one of Maine’s loveliest towns.

179 Main St. is listed at $720,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous