NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.

The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.

The left-hander’s amended deal includes salaries of $16 million annually and a full no-trade provision. Under the original contract, he had a full no-trade through 2019, then a limited no-trade provision that said he could not be dealt during 2020 or 2021 to any of the five California teams or Seattle without his consent.

Chapman had a stellar regular season with the Yankees, converting 37 saves in 42 chances while going 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA and striking out 85 in 57 innings. He earned his sixth All-Star selection and was selected the Reliever of the Year in the American League.

Chapman combined with Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Chad Green to give the Yankees one of the most formidable bullpens in the majors, even with injuries limiting Dellin Betances to one game all season. Betances is a free agent as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

GOLD GLOVES: Boston right fielder Mookie Betts won his fourth Gold Glove award.

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado won his seventh straight Gold Glove and pitcher Zack Greinke earned his sixth in a row, getting the National League honor for the fourth months he spent with Arizona before he was traded to Houston.

Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, who became a free agent this weekend, won his seventh overall and third in a row.

Other multiple winners in the AL announced included Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (three), Oakland first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman, and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (two apiece).

Seattle pitcher Mike Leake, Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez and Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez were first time winners in the AL.

Chicago Cubs first baseman won his third Gold Glove and second in a row, and Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed won his second straight.

There were five first-time winners in the NL: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong, Arizona left fielder David Peralta, Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain and Los Angeles right fielder Cody Bellinger.

Managers and up to six coaches per team vote for the awards in their league and cannot choose their own players. For the first time, the defensive index from the Society for American Baseball Research was used, and it comprised about 25 percent of the vote, with the managers and coaches ballots the rest.

RED SOX: To the surprise of no one, outfielder Rusney Castillo declined to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox and will remain in their minor league system.

Castillo agreed to a $72.5 million, seven-year contract in 2014 and has not appeared in a major league game since 2016. He could have voided the final season of his deal, which calls for a $13.5 million salary, and become a free agent.

Castillo, 32, hit .278 with 17 homers and 64 RBI this year for Triple-A Pawtucket.

He batted .262 with seven homers and 35 RBI over 99 games for the Red Sox from 2014-16, then was sent outright to Pawtucket in June 2016. Because Boston removed him from the 40-man roster, Castillo’s salary didn’t count toward Boston’s luxury tax payroll. Castillo’s salary would count toward the tax payroll if Boston put him back on the 40-man roster and later sent him outright to the minors again.

NATIONALS: Stephen Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals, three days after the star pitcher was chosen MVP of the World Series.

The move makes the 31-year-old right-hander a free agent. Strasburg gave up $100 million he had been guaranteed from 2020-23 as part of a $175 million, seven-year contract he agreed to with the Nationals in May 2016.

Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings pitched. Then he went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.

In a career interrupted by Tommy John surgery shortly after his spectacular major league debut in 2010, Strasburg is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts in parts of 10 seasons.

ROYALS: The Royals have declined their half of Alex Gordon’s $23 million mutual option for 2020, allowing the outfielder to become a free agent.

Gordon had exercised his part of the option but was allowed to go free Saturday. He will receive a $4 million buyout, completing a $72 million, four-year contract he agreed to in January 2016.

PHILLIES: Jake Arrieta is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies, exercising a $20 million player option for 2020.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Arrieta was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts this year. He did not pitch after Aug. 11 because of surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

DODGERS: Closer Kenley Jansen has decided not to opt out of his contract with Los Angeles.

The NL West champions declined a $13 million option on 31-year-old infielder Jedd Gyorko, who gets a $1 million buyout.

Jansen, a 32-year-old right-hander, agreed to an $80 million, five-year contract in January 2017 and could have terminated the deal this weekend and become a free agent.

His contract calls for salaries of $18 million next year and $20 million in 2021.

CUBS: The Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and declined options on right-handers Brandon Morrow, Tony Barnette and Kendall Graveman.

Rizzo, who won his third Gold Glove on Sunday, agreed in 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two club options. He would have received a $2 million buyout if the option had been declined.

Chicago’s option for 2021 also is for $16.5 million with a $2 million buyout. If that is exercised, the deal would be worth $72 million over nine seasons.

