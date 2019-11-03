SOUTH PORTLAND — A local man was arrested and charged on Oct. 31 with unlawful sexual touching, unlawful sexual contact, and assault at Mayflower Massage in the Maine Mall.

Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd said in an Oct. 31 press release that Huaien Liu, 55, of South Portland, was arrested after a brief investigation and transported to Cumberland County Jail, where he was being held on $1,000 bail as of Oct. 31.

Police say the complaint came from a woman who visited the business on Oct. 28.

“A female patron had visited the establishment for a massage; however (she) reported other suspicious activity occurring during her visit,” Todd said in the release. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau and, after a brief investigation, a warrant was obtained for Liu’s arrest.

It is not known whether Liu is affiliated with the business; Todd was not available to comment on the case.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Jon Stearns at 799-5511, ext. 7212.

