IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.

4:20 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Edward Street.

4:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

6:11 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Christy’s Country Store on Augusta Road.

Saturday at 7:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 5:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Togus Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 10 a.m., fraud was reported on Bowman Street.

Sunday at 1:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sheldon Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 6:55 a.m., an animal problem was reported at the Water Street Dog Park.

2:34 p.m., theft was reported at Tiger Town Discount Beverage on Maine Avenue.

3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 6:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stevenstown Road.

Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ford Lane.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 2:43 p.m., theft was reported on at Dollar General on Western Avenue.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday Oct. 29 at 9:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

1:14 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Main Street.

2:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Front Street.

Wednesday at 3:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 10:12 a.m., lost property was reported on Front Street.

Saturday at 2:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Spencer Lane.

5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at High and Pleasant streets.

Sunday at 8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

11 p.m., an animal problem was reported at U.S. Route 201 and Alexander Reed Road.

Monday at 1:18 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

IN VIENNA, Friday at 9:39 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 9:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hinkley Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., Glenn P. Child, 50, of Winthrop, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Wilson Street. During the same incident, Pamela J. Child, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 5:12 p.m., Scott P. Pilsbury, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Neal Street.

Sunday at 1:02 a.m., one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue. A full report was not available at press time.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 10:20 a.m., one person was arrested following a car accident on Huntington Hill Road. A full report was not available at press time.

IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 10:32 p.m., Edson J. Wilson, 42, of Augusta, was arrested an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawfully possessing cocaine, elevated by prior convictions, following a motor vehicle stop on Windsor Street.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., David Mork, 61, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after a report of threatening on Hatch Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 3:32 p.m., Apollo V. Geroux, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:14 p.m., Amber Woodward, 33, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

8:02 p.m., Jamie Thomas, 22, of Rome, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended registration and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:13 a.m., Ernestine T. Sirois, 40, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing on Snow Street.

7:45 p.m., Allison J. Butterfield, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by priors, following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

Saturday at 12:04 a.m., Michael L. Morin, Jr., 24, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of his release following a traffic stop on Water Street.

Saturday at 9:28 p.m., Patrick A. Johnstone, 28, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., Justin A. Greeley, 28, of Readfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

Sunday at 6:29 a.m., Suzanne L. Coolbeth, 40, of Belfast, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 8:29 a.m., Scott W. Steward, 42, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate following a traffic stop on High Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 1:39 a.m., Dana A. Rush, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a license that expired more than 90 ago following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 202.

