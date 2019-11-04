IN ATHENS, Monday at 6:09 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Munn Flat Road.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
Saturday at 7:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 2:54 p.m., a caller from Ripley Road reported a scam.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 4:23 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Main Street.
IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 2:12 a.m., a power line was reported down on Grover Bridge Road.
IN CHINA, Sunday at 4:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Maple Ridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 12:58 p.m., a caller from Hill Road reported a person was missing.
5:14 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on McNally Road.
9:21 p.m., noise was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN EUSTIS, Sunday at 7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blanchard Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:03 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Center Road.
12:04 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Baker and New Vineyard roads.
1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Narrow Gauge Square.
2:54 p.m., a theft or case involving fraud was reported on Hannaford Drive.
11:20 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 10:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Time Square Road.
10:40 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Time Square Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 4:15 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Freeman Ridge Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on John Street.
Monday at 6:46 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.
IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 10:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Bemis Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
9:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.
8:15 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Fairfield Street.
8:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., a tree and lines down was reported on Salem Road.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 8:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Azalea Lane.
Sunday at 3:39 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Iris Lane.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Weston Street.
1:09 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Russell Road.
6:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Joyce Street.
7:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.
12:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Back Road.
1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Road.
2:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
2:29 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.
4:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
7:11 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
7:54 p.m., loud noise was reported on Judkins Court.
8:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.
11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 11:40 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on McCarty Road.
IN STARKS, Sunday at 6:18 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Thompson Bridge Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:32 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Elm Street.
10:57 a.m., a caller from Fairmont Street reported sex offenses.
12:52 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Gilman and Pleasant streets.
12:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:15 p.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.
7:24 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.
8:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Moor Street.
10:38 p.m., noise was reported on Hillside Avenue.
Monday at 1:44 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on College Avenue.
2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN WELD, Sunday at 6:15 p.m., a lost hiker was reported on Tumbledown Mountain.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 3:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on More Acres Road.
Monday at 7:12 a.m., a brush fire was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.
8:34 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Garland Road.
1:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Millenium Drive.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 1:33 a.m., Bradley P. Lynch, 25, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
7:26 p.m., Woodrow T. Rose, 52, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.
Sunday at 1:14 a.m., Brent Louis Pottle, 49, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
4:49 p.m., Michael Errol Worth, 33, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:57 a.m., Derek James Sisco, 25, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of assault.
6:41 p.m., John A. Rhodes, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8:03 p.m., Dustin O. Emery, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN ALBION, Sunday at 8:57 p.m., Jed M. Hotham, 38, of Albion, was summoned on a charge of permitting unlawful use. A 15-year-old also was summoned on a charge of operating without a license.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:14 p.m., Amber Woodward, 33, of Belgrade, was summoned on a charge of failure to register vehicle.
8:02 p.m., Jamie Thomas, 22, of Rome, was summoned on charges of operating with suspended registration and operating while license suspended or revoked.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 12:31 p.m., James Michael Goodale, 41, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle certificate.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 10:32 a.m., Michael E. Eller, 57, of Benton, was summoned on a charge of operating under the influence.
