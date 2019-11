DETROIT — Nick Bonino scored the first of Nashville’s five second-period goals, and the Predators easily dispatched the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Monday night.

Matt Duchene scored the last two goals of the middle period for Nashville, and Kyle Turris and Colton Sissons contributed a goal apiece. The first four goals by the Predators came in a span of 5:36, and Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard was pulled after the fourth one.

Andreas Athanasiou scored in the first period for the Red Wings, who are 1-10-1 in their last 12 games. Filip Forsberg added a goal for Nashville in the third.

Bonino scored his team-high eighth goal of the season, deflecting a point shot by Dan Hamhuis past Howard to tie the game at 1. Turris gave Nashville the lead 5:32 into the second, beating Howard to the glove side with a wrist shot from high in the slot. Sissons scored with a shot from the right circle 62 seconds later.

Detroit called a timeout, but it took the Predators only 62 more seconds to score again. Duchene flung the puck from along the boards near the blue line, and it deflected in off the stick of Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey to make it 4-1. Howard was yanked after making only 11 saves.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin, who had only two penalty minutes on the season, was given an extra minor after a fight with Ryan Ellis. Duchene scored on a rebound during the ensuing power play.

SENATORS 6, RANGERS 2: Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots as Ottawa routed New York for its first road win of the season.

Tyler Ennis, Ron Hainsey, Brady Tkachuk and former Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Senators, who have four victories in 13 games. Ottawa also snapped the Rangers’ two-game winning streak.

Rookie Kaapo Kakko opened the scoring for the Rangers with his third goal at 8:47 of the first period. Kakko accepted a pass from defenseman Adam Fox before backhanding the puck past Nilsson. Brendan Lemieux also assisted.

Pageau tied the contest at 14:56 of the first, assisted by former Ranger Anthony Duclair.

Ennis put Ottawa ahead with a power-play goal at 18:31 while the Senators were on a 5-on-3 advantage. Thomas Chabot and Namestnikov assisted on Ennis’ third. It was only the third power-play goal of the season for Ottawa, which entered the contest 2 for 42 with a man-advantage.

The teams played a feisty first period with several skirmishes and two fights. Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo fought Ottawa’s J.C. Beaudin, and Lemieux battled Senators’ defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

But the fisticuffs did little to inspire the Rangers, who didn’t exhibit the same zip displayed in their two most recent games, solid wins over Tampa Bay and Nashville. It was a clear case of the Rangers playing down to their opponent, as Ottawa entered the contest with a league-worst seven points in 12 games.

The Senators outshot the Rangers 14-11 in the first period. The Rangers had a 12-11 advantage in the second, but the Senators scored three times against Georgiev.

Hainey, the 38-year-old defenseman, made it 3-1 with his first of the season at 4:12, one second after a hooking penalty to Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba expired.

Pageau, who had a four-goal playoff performance against the Rangers in 2017, netted his second goal of the contest and fifth of the season on a breakaway at 11:43 of the middle period. Brady Tkachuk made it 5-1 for the Senators with his fourth at 14:56.

Artemi Panarin cut the deficit to 5-2 with a power-play goal for the Rangers at 17:34 of the second, with assists to Kakko and DeAngelo. Panarin extended his points streak to five games with his team-best sixth goal of the season.

Namestnikov then made it 6-2 for Ottawa with another power-play goal at 5:35 of the third. The 26-year-old Russian forward has five goals and four assists in 11 games with Ottawa since his trade from the Rangers on Oct. 7. He scored 13 goals in 99 games with the Rangers.

Alexander Georgiev started his third straight game in goal for the Rangers after impressive wins over the Lightning and Predators, allowing one goal in both. Henrik Lundqvist, who last played in a 7-4 loss to Boston on Oct. 27, figures to return for the next game, on Wednesday against Detroit.

The Senators were coming off 5-2 loss at Boston on Saturday. They had only 10 goals in their five road losses before scoring six against the Rangers.

For the third-straight game, the Rangers dressed seven players 21 years old or younger — Kakko and fellow forwards Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, Brett Howden plus defensemen Libor Hajek, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »