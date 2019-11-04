MILTON, Mass. – Doris (Godin) Darveau, of Milton died on Oct. 30, 2019, at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Eli J. Darveau, she was the loving mother of Dr. Richard T. and his wife, Jane (Calvo) of Reading, Susan D. Murphy and her husband, Arthur of Milton, Peter J. and his wife, Mary (Menna) of Sudbury, Jane M. Clair of Dover and her late husband, Mark, and James E. and his wife, Linda (Murphy) of Tewksbury. Sister of the late Evelyn Veneziano and Leona Morin, Doris is also survived by 10 grandchildren, three great grand-grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Doris was born and raised in Madison, Maine, daughter of the late Ida (LeClair) and Xavier Godin. She was a compassionate Nurse who trained at the Sisters’ Hospital in Waterville, ME. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed painting, crafts and cooking. Most of all, Doris loved her family which was the cornerstone of her life. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Saint Elizabeth Church, Reedsdale Road in Milton, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting period will also be on Thursday, from 9-9:45 a.m., at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square. Interment in Milton Cemetery. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that donations be made to the

Elizabeth Seton Residence,

125 Oakland St.,

Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

