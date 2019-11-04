HARTLAND – Jacquelyn D. Johnston, 85, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 2, 2019, in Pittsfield.

Jackie was born on Nov. 5, 1933, in Hartland, Maine, a daughter of Delbert and Cleora (Leathers) Cool. She graduated from Hartland Academy with the class of 1953. In her younger years, she belonged to the Pittsfield Women’s Bowling League. She was also a member of the Maine State Paso Fino Horse Club.

Jackie had a love for animals and was always taking in the local strays. She was an excellent cook and made the best peanut butter fudge and apple pie. She had an amazing artistic ability with ceramics and free hand painting. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Robert Johnston and wife Marcia; daughter-in-law, Estelle Johnston; grandchildren: Tanya Parker and husband Jonathan, Toni Allen and husband Jason, Wesley Johnston, and Heather Davis; 10 great-grandchildren: Lincoln, Logan, Lacey, Landon, Adam, Devan, Brooklynn, Destani, Celia, and Charlotte; sister, Starlene Knight; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charlie Tobie, Timmy Johnston, Albert Johnston, Larry and Joan Johnston, Charlene and Jim Lawrence, and Joyce and Roy Osterloh; special nieces: Kori Parker and husband Craig, and Linda Dunton and husband Frank; special friend and cousin of 73 years, Juanita Robinson; special friend, Lorraine Leavitt; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Ronald Johnston; beloved son, Harvey Johnston; special brother, Frederick Cool; and precious sister, Faye Tobie.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield, Maine. A private family committal will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Hartland.

To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous