MADISON – Mary A. Jackson, 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Mary was born on May 20, 1929, in Skowhegan, a daughter of Earle G. and Tryphera M. (Russell) Anderson. She was educated in the local schools and graduated from Solon High School , class of 1948.

She worked for many years as the Town Clerk for the town of Solon, she was a member of the Solon Alumni Association, the Town and City Clerks Association as well as the New England Town Clerks Association.

Mary is survived by her children, Diane M. Hatfield of Seabrook, New Hampshire, Karen E. Franzose and her husband Allen of Madison, Myra L. Morrell and her husband Bill of Bingham, Gary A. Bishop of Solon and Christopher L. Bishop and his wife Terry of Embden. By her step daughter, Susan Jackson of Norridgewock, by her brother Melvin C. Andrews of Willow Grove , Pennsylvania, as well as ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren , and many great great grandchildren .

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and two step children, Raymond and Joseph Jackson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

We would like to thank all of the wonderful people at Maplecrest for the wonderful care that gave our Mom. Especially Sarah, Cindy, Karen, Lori and Nurse Heather. Also Betsy, she loved each and every one of you. Also Beacon House Hospice staff Tammy, Aaron, Katie and especially Gabe, her volunteer, she loved him and his visits. Thank you all for everything you did for Mom and for us.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a

donation to the:

Maplecrest Activity Fund

174 Main Street

Madison, Maine 04950

