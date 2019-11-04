CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities say they have identified two people of interest who might have come in contact with a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.
The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it is looking to interview a man and woman, and it released a surveillance photo of the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car.
District Attorney John Hubert says that while authorities know the two might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler, they have no indication as to their role at this point.
Officials on Friday said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, Texas.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Belgrade fire and rescue department debuts new boat, ATV that will expand services
-
Uncategorized
Wilton voters to consider truck purchase
-
Local & State
Medical students at University of New England to be trained in treating substance use disorder
-
Nation & World
Persons of interest sought after New Hampshire couple found dead in Texas
-
Varsity Maine
Girls soccer: Super sub Anna Erb gave Maranacook the lift it needed