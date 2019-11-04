COLLEGES

University of Maine defensive back Manny Patterson has suffered a potential season-ending knee injury, head football coach Nick Charlton said Monday.

Patterson, a senior, was injured during the Black Bears’ 47-31 victory at Albany on Saturday. Charlton said Patterson was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.

Patterson has anchored a defense that ranks second of 12 Colonial Athletic Association teams in fewest passing yards allowed (206.2 per game).

The Black Bears (4-5, 2-3 CAA) travel to North Carolina to play Elon on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Notre Dame guard Abby Prohaska says she has blood clots in both lungs and is out indefinitely.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Texas Coach Shaka Smart said shooting guard Andrew Jones is ready for “significant” playing time after missing most of the last two seasons for cancer treatment.

Jones was Texas’ leading scorer when he was diagnosed with leukemia in early January 2018 and missed the rest of that season. He was still undergoing treatment last season when he made brief appearances in two games.

AUTO RACING

SALE: Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series were sold to Penske Entertainment Corp. in a stunning move that relinquishes control of the iconic speedway from the Hulman family after 74 years. Roger Penske will become just the fourth owner of the 110-year-old speedway.

The speedway spun off multiple subsidiaries, including the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions, which are also part of the deal.

SOCCER

MLS: Carlos Vela won Major League Soccer’s most valuable player award by shredding scoring records and captaining Los Angeles FC to the best regular season in league history.

n Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore says it will take a “little bit of a miracle” for him to play in the MLS Cup in Seattle on Sunday against the Sounders.

Altidore is recovering from a quad strain that has kept him out of the MLS playoffs. Coach Greg Vanney isn’t fazed by Altidore’s assessment.

TENNIS

RANKINGS: Rafael Nadal is back at the top of the ATP rankings, regaining the No. 1 spot for the first time since November 2018. The 33-year-old is the second-oldest No. 1 player. Roger Federer led the rankings at the age of 36 last year.

TRACK AND FIELD

JURISPRUDENCE: The Dutch Olympic sprinter Madiea Ghafoor was sentenced to 81/2 years in prison on drug charges in Germany.

The court in the town of Kleve found Ghafoor knowingly imported around 50 kilograms of ecstasy and two kilograms of methamphetamine from the Netherlands into Germany in June.

