IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9 a.m., fraud was reported on Kennedy Road.

9:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

9:15 a.m., simple assault was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:12 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue. At least one person was transported to the hospital.

1:13 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Western Avenue.

1:46 p.m., property was recovered on Capitol Street.

2:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on Marlboro Lane. At least one person was transported to the hospital.

2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:40 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Hospital Street.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

9:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Green Street.

11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Tuesday at 4:17 a.m., a medical rescue was requested on Cedar Street.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 3:51 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Hankerson Road.

IN DRESDEN, Monday, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Middle Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:38 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Central Street.

Tuesday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

1:05 p.m., a theft was reported on West Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 10:52 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on King Lane.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 9:19 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:59 p.m., property was recovered on Highland Avenue.

8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fellows Lane.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeshore Drive.

ARRESTS

IN DRESDEN, Thursday, Christopher G. Chapman, 50, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., Nicholas Eugene Gilman, 47, of West Gardiner, was arrested on the charge of violating conditions of release following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:16 p.m., Andre Vanpoelvoorde, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

12:59 p.m., Matthew S. Carroll, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.

1:22 p.m., Joshua Devito, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a report of simple assault on Medical Center Parkway.

10:21 p.m., Michael J. Brown, 49, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop at Linwood Avenue and Riverside Drive.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday, Oct. 30, Benjamin Kubicki, 42, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

IN PITTSTON, Friday, Chad Trussell, 37, of Jefferson was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after Maine State Police received lab results stemming from a crash on Sept. 2 in Pittston.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday, Jeffrey Nichols, 55, of Windsor, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, which took place the previous day.

Monday at 3:43 p.m., Frank G. Mastera, 53, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 following a report of theft at Hussey’s General Store on Ridge Road.

