IN ATHENS, Monday at 6:09 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Munn Flat Road.

1:07 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 1:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Back Deer Hill.

IN CORINNA, Monday at 3:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:49 a.m., mischief was reported on Skowhegan Road.

1:21 p.m., car theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 7:40 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Riley Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:21 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Weston Avenue.

11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on East Madison Road.

4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.

4:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 2:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nickerson Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:19 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

9:59 a.m., mischief was reported on Dartmouth Street.

11:18 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on High Street.

12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.

1:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

3:22 p.m., a robbery was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lawton Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:31 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Concourse.

3:23 p.m., fraud was reported on Kennebec Street.

3:38 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Western Avenue.

3:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carey Court.

4:18 p.m., fraud was reported on College Avenue.

4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Plaza.

6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.

6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

7:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

9:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.

Tuesday at 1:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

3:25 a.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Street.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:39 p.m., Nathan Cook, 25, of Marston Road, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:20 a.m., Kristie Anderson, 39, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release.

1:39 p.m., Brett Worster, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

5:06 p.m., Jazman Nash, 30, of Rockland, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

4:59 p.m., Ronald Travis, 29, of Monroe, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

6:28 p.m., Benjamin Shaw, 30, of Anson, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended license and motor vehicle speeding.

7:03 p.m., Richard Lambert, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

8:12 p.m., Billy Grotton, 40, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of night hunting, placing bait and using artificial light to illuminate wild animals.

8:59 p.m., Matthew Lovejoy, 19, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of night hunting and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5 p.m., Bryan Adams, 25, of Redington Street, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

9:19 p.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Knox, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two charges of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Tuesday at 1:04 a.m., Nathaniel Beckwith, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle crash on Ticonic Street.

