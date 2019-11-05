IN ATHENS, Monday at 6:09 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Munn Flat Road.
1:07 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Road.
IN CHINA, Monday at 1:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Back Deer Hill.
IN CORINNA, Monday at 3:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:49 a.m., mischief was reported on Skowhegan Road.
1:21 p.m., car theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 7:40 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Riley Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 11:21 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Weston Avenue.
11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on East Madison Road.
4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.
4:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN READFIELD, Monday at 2:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nickerson Hill Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:19 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.
9:59 a.m., mischief was reported on Dartmouth Street.
11:18 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on High Street.
12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.
1:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
3:22 p.m., a robbery was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lawton Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:31 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on the Concourse.
3:23 p.m., fraud was reported on Kennebec Street.
3:38 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Western Avenue.
3:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carey Court.
4:18 p.m., fraud was reported on College Avenue.
4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Plaza.
6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.
6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.
7:11 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.
8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
9:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.
Tuesday at 1:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
3:25 a.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Street.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:39 p.m., Nathan Cook, 25, of Marston Road, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:20 a.m., Kristie Anderson, 39, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release.
1:39 p.m., Brett Worster, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
5:06 p.m., Jazman Nash, 30, of Rockland, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
4:59 p.m., Ronald Travis, 29, of Monroe, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
6:28 p.m., Benjamin Shaw, 30, of Anson, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended license and motor vehicle speeding.
7:03 p.m., Richard Lambert, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.
8:12 p.m., Billy Grotton, 40, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of night hunting, placing bait and using artificial light to illuminate wild animals.
8:59 p.m., Matthew Lovejoy, 19, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of night hunting and violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5 p.m., Bryan Adams, 25, of Redington Street, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.
9:19 p.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Knox, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two charges of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.
Tuesday at 1:04 a.m., Nathaniel Beckwith, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle crash on Ticonic Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
2019 Maine Elections Results
-
News
Rangeley rejects marijuana business ordinance a second time
-
Local & State
Updated local election results
-
Politics
Farmington voters approve funding to replace firetruck
-
Varsity Maine
Boys soccer: Mount View gets past George Stevens, heads to states