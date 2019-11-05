NEW YORK— Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal on a penalty shot in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders win their first game in Brooklyn this season and extend their winning streak to the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 15-game run Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982. Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal for the Senators and Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves. Ottawa had won 3 of 5 after starting the season 1-6-1.

With the score tied 1-1 after one period, the Senators went on a power play early in the second. Ottawa, with the league’s worst man-advantage attack, had three shots on goal, including a slap shot by Anthony Duclair 5 1/2 minutes in and a wrist shot by Thomas Chabot 7 seconds later, but Greiss stopped them all.

Cizikas had a chance to put the Islanders ahead on a breakaway, but Anderson stopped his initial attempt and then the follow with 6 1/2 minutes left in the period.

About two minutes later, Bardreau had a breakaway but was pulled down by Mark Borowiecki to earn a penalty shot. The rookie skated in on Anderson and beat him through the five-hole for his first NHL goal in his seventh game. It was the second time the Islanders scored on a penalty shot against the Senators this season. Nick Leddy did it in a 4-2 win at Ottawa on Oct. 25.

Cizikas extended the lead to 3-1 at the midpoint of the third as he got a cross-ice pass from Clutterbuck and fired a slap shot past Anderson from the right circle for his first of the season and seventh career short-handed goal.

Bailey made it a three-goal advantage 40 seconds later as he tipped Noah Dobson’s shot past Anderson for his sixth

The Senators scored first on a short-handed goal with Artem Anisimov off for hooking Mathew Barzal. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock misplayed the puck behind the net and it lay there as Vladislav Namestnikov skated up and sent a pass in front to Pageau, who put it in on Greiss’ glove side at 7:44 of the first. It was Pageau’s sixth of the season and third in two nights.

Clutterbuck tied it with his first 39 seconds later. Devon Toews fired a shot from the left point that was tipped by Cizikas in front but stopped by Anderson. However, Clutterbuck backhanded the rebound up high on the goalie’s glove side.

FLYERS 4, HURRICANES 1: Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny scored the tie-breaker early in the third period and Philadelphia beat visiting Carolina.

Claude Giroux and Joel Farabee also scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Lucas Wallmark scored for Carolina, which has lost 6 of 10 after a 5-0 start.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1: Reilly Smith scored twice, Marc-Andre Fleury had 29 saves and visiting Vegas halted a two-game skid.

Former Jacket William Karlsson assisted on both of Smith’s goals as the Golden Knights got back in the win column after dropping 3 of 4. They lost the last two in overtime after holding two-goal leads.

Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo had 23 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fifth straight loss.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, KINGS 1: Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 30 seconds apart in the third period and Toronto won at home.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto (8-5-3), which got 24 saves from Frederik Andersen. Matthews and Nylander each added an assist.

Captain John Tavares was back in the lineup Toronto after missing seven games with a broken finger.

Alex Iafallo scored for Los Angeles (5-10-0). Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

