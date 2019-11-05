National Theatre’s live show “Small Island” will be broadcast from London at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.
Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel “Small Island” comes to life in a new theatre adaptation.
The play follows three intricately connected stories that journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.
Tickets cost $12.50/general admission or $10.50 for strand members.
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.
