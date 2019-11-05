VASSALBORO — Tables are available to rent for the Vassalboro Community School Christmas Craft Fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the school, corner of Bog and Webber Pond roads.

Door prizes held every hour, sponsored by JMG/Jobs For Maine’s Graduates. Also, a concession stand will be open.

Table rentals cost $20.

Proceeds will benefit the JMG Program.

For more information, call Victor Esposito Jr. at the school at 923-3100 of 716-6786.

