VASSALBORO — Tables are available to rent for the Vassalboro Community School Christmas Craft Fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the school, corner of Bog and Webber Pond roads.
Door prizes held every hour, sponsored by JMG/Jobs For Maine’s Graduates. Also, a concession stand will be open.
Table rentals cost $20.
Proceeds will benefit the JMG Program.
For more information, call Victor Esposito Jr. at the school at 923-3100 of 716-6786.
