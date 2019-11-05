NEW YORK — Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the top four in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season.

Next up were defending national champion Clemson, Georgia and Oregon. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee’s initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff’s five-year history. Eleven of the 20 teams that started in the top four of the CFP rankings have reached the playoff, but, oddly, never the team ranked third.

Utah was eighth and Oklahoma, the highest ranked team from the Big 12, was ninth. Florida gave the Southeastern Conference four of the top 10 teams.

MINNESOTA: Undefeated and 13th-ranked Minnesota agreed with Coach P.J. Fleck on a contract extension through the 2026 season, including an annual raise of more than 25 percent from his current salary and an eight-figure buyout for the first year to cover the university if he were to leave.

The contract, which is pending final approval by the Board of Regents, will pay Fleck $4.6 million in 2020 with a $50,000 raise scheduled for each season thereafter.

His prior deal from 2017, when he was hired away from Western Michigan, had him making $3.6 million this year.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOE’S 2, EMMANUEL 1: Emma Auclair scored with 14 minutes left in regulation, providing the winning margin as the second-ranked Monks topped the Saints in the GNAC semifinals at Standish.

Ashley Emery assisted on the go-ahead goal for the Monks (14-3-3, 10-2-1), who will play at Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday in the title game.

The Saints (10-9-1, 8-4-1) led 1-0 at the half on Megan McMillen’s goal. However, Hannah Butler tied the game 27:15 into the second half, scoring her second goal of the season 36 seconds after entering the game on a substitution. Auclair broke the tie less than four minutes later.

Adia Grogan had four saves for St. Joseph’s, and Alyssa Crugnale had five for Emmanuel.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, CASTLETON 0: Samantha Ellis had a pair of fourth-quarter goals as the Huskies (13-8, 10-2 LEC) beat the Spartans (11-8, 8-4) in a LEC quarterfinal at Gorham.

Mikayla Bourassa assisted on the second of Ellis’ goals. Lindsay Pych earned her ninth shutout of the season, making four saves.

Castleton goalkeeper Tashia Pashby-Rockwood made three saves.

USM will play at top-seeded Worcester State in the LEC semifinals on Thursday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 79, BEN FRANKLIN I.T. 75: Colin Baker, Cameron Cousins and Anthony Lobor combined for 41 points in leading the SeaWolves (2-1) to a win at South Portland.

Baker led the balanced SMCC offense with 16 points; Cousins scored 13 and Lobor 12. Bryson Gulley scored 19 for the Chargers.

(4) DUKE 68, (3) KANSAS 66: Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help the Blue Devils win in the opener of the Champions Classic at New York.

(5) LOUISVILLE 87, MIAMI 74: Jordan Nwora’s 23-point performance included four 3-pointers and a throwdown dunk to help the Cardinals at Coral Gables, Florida.

(16) BAYLOR 105, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 61: Jared Butler scored 30 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers to lead four players in double figures as host Baylor opened Coach Scott Drew’s 17th season with a win.

ARKANSAS: Arkansas has suspended sophomore forward Reggie Chaney indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Chaney, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season. He will be allowed to practice with the team until he meets the terms of his suspension.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) MARYLAND 119, WAGNER 56: The host Terrapins cruised past the Seahawks, falling two points shy of tying their all-time scoring record.

Kaila Charles had 18 points and Stephanie Jones had 17 for Maryland, and Shakira Austin and Ashley Owusu each added 16.

Maryland scored 121 points against Drexel on Dec. 1, 1992.

