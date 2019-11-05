Turnout was light in the first hour of Election Day at the Portland Exposition Building, where roughly 100 people cast ballots before 8 a.m. State records show that district had more than 1,300 registered voters as of this spring.

Polling places are now open for voting on municipal offices and two statewide referendum questions.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has predicted a light turnout of 10 to 20 percent across Maine, in part because no state or federal races are on the ballot. By comparison, Maine reported more than 70 percent turnout in the last presidential election year.

Those numbers should be higher in cities like Portland, where voters will choose from four candidates in a record-setting mayoral race. The City Clerk has predicted at least 32 percent turnout, the same as the last time residents elected a mayor in 2015. Maine’s largest city is also the only one to use ranked-choice voting, which allows residents to rank their candidates in order of preference.

But Portland residents who trickled out of the building with their “I Voted Today!” stickers said they felt like this election is an important one.

“I absolutely love this city,” said Sara Corbett, who has lived in Portland for more than two decades. “I really value the community. It feels like we’re at an inflection point about how we want to grow.”

Nicole Ivins brought her one-year-old daughter Metta to the ballot box for the first time Tuesday. Her family has lived in Portland for roughly a year, and she said she has been concerned to see the amount of money spent in the competitive mayoral race.

Ivins also said Portland is at “a transition point.”

“We moved from Boston, which is a great city but is becoming unlivable for a lot of folks,” Ivins said.

Annie Leahy and Mike Carey came to the polls together. They have lived in Portland for more than 20 years. Carey said he likes the option of ranked-choice voting, which has been used in the city’s mayoral elections since 2011.

Leahy said she wants Portland to be a leader in the area of affordable housing.

“When you see small businesses struggling to hire and maintain staff, there’s a direct tie-in to affordable housing,” Leahy said.

Biddeford, Saco, Westbrook, Lewiston and Auburn will also vote on their mayors today. Other municipal and school board races will be decided across the state. And the statewide ballot includes a transportation bond and a constitutional amendment.

The bond question asks for voter approval to borrow $105 million for the state’s transportation infrastructure, including $80 million for road and bridge construction, $20 million for ports, harbors, airports, railroads, public transit and bicycle and pedestrian trails, $1 million to improve the pier at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, and $5 million to upgrade municipal culverts.

The other question on the state ballot would change the Maine Constitution to make it easier for people with disabilities to take part in citizen petition drives. If passed, voters who have physical disabilities would be allowed to use an alternative method of signing a petition, such as using a signature stamp or authorizing another Maine-registered voter to sign on the their behalf.

Voting begins Tuesday at various times depending on the community, but polls open at 7 or 8 a.m. in the vast majority of cities and towns. All Maine polls will close at 8 p.m.

Maine residents 18 and older can still register to vote, even on Election Day.

