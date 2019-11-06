IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:03 a.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:46 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

8:21 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:38 a.m., a theft was reported on Airport Road.

10:56 a.m., a theft was reported on Washington Street.

11:31 a.m., a well-being check was made on Amherst Street.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.

11:43 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hicks Road.

12:37 p.m., a well-being check was made on Riverside Drive.

12:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:11 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Edison Drive.

4:50 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

7:12 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Lane.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

9 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

9:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

Wednesday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 4:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on 11th Fireroad.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:09 p.m., property was recovered on Church Street.

11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

Wednesday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Waterfront.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., a stray animal was reported on U.S. Route 202.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beal Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:04 p.m., Dominique O. Harrington, 26, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence terrorizing, gross sexual assault and violation of probation following a report of a domestic disturbance on Civic Center Drive.

2:24 p.m., Kyle Andrew Sterling, 26, of Vassalboro, was arrested on an arrest warrant on Melville Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., Taylor L. Poulin, 31, of Oakland, was issued a summons on the charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a value less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Whitten Road.

3:41 p.m., Mary Williams, 32, of Augusta, was was issued a summons on the charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of a value less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

10:23 p.m., Sabrina L. Erickson, 42, of Augusta, was issued a summons on the charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of suspicious activity at South Belfast Avenue and Church Hill Road.

Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., Kevin S. Defoe, 30, of Camden, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license with one prior and for operating with a suspended registration.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: