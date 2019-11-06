IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Pease Hill Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 4:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:19 a.m., mischief was reported on Weeks Street.
3:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on High Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Street.
IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 12:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:22 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.
5:04 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.
6:59 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.
9:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
9:33 p.m., theft was reported on Russell Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.
8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
1:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
4:55 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on McClellan Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:24 a.m., a robbery was reported on Mercer Road.
7:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abenaki Road.
11:04 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on High Street.
11:43 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
12:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hillside Avenue.
2:04 p.m., theft was reported on Armory Road.
4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brook Street.
5:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Rideout Street.
6:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Ford Drive.
7:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Oak Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:14 a.m., Jerry Libby, 31, of Jackman, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of domestic violence assault.
2:14 p.m., Tyler Bernat, 32, of St. Albans, was arrested on two charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, one charge of violating conditions of release and failure to register a vehicle.
2:38 p.m., Austin Simmons, 21, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, failure to give correct personal information and operating after suspension.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Jillian Dugal, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
2:44 p.m., Janie Mullins, 28, of Detroit, was arrested on two warrants.
5:51 p.m., Joseph Mortenson, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.
6:12 p.m., Savannah Chamberlain, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a citizen-reported traffic call on Moor Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:05 p.m., Clayton Turner, 24, of Albion, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.
