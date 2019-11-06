IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 4:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:19 a.m., mischief was reported on Weeks Street.

3:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Street.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 12:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:22 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.

5:04 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.

6:59 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on River Road.

9:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

9:33 p.m., theft was reported on Russell Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.

8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

1:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

4:55 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on McClellan Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:24 a.m., a robbery was reported on Mercer Road.

7:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abenaki Road.

11:04 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on High Street.

11:43 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hillside Avenue.

2:04 p.m., theft was reported on Armory Road.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brook Street.

5:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Rideout Street.

6:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Ford Drive.

7:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Oak Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:14 a.m., Jerry Libby, 31, of Jackman, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:14 p.m., Tyler Bernat, 32, of St. Albans, was arrested on two charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, one charge of violating conditions of release and failure to register a vehicle.

2:38 p.m., Austin Simmons, 21, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, failure to give correct personal information and operating after suspension.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Jillian Dugal, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

2:44 p.m., Janie Mullins, 28, of Detroit, was arrested on two warrants.

5:51 p.m., Joseph Mortenson, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.

6:12 p.m., Savannah Chamberlain, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a citizen-reported traffic call on Moor Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:05 p.m., Clayton Turner, 24, of Albion, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.

