The Maine Turnpike Authority is reporting multiple crashes on the southbound side of the turnpike between Scarborough and Saco.
The MTA in an alert issued at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday warned motorists that they should expect travel delays during the commuter rush hour.
According to the travel alert, a single motor vehicle crash at 4:55 p.m. between Exit 42 in Scarborough and Exit 36 in Saco may have triggered additional collisions.
