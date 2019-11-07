IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:28 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:25 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Florence Street.

11:34 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:45 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:46 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:56 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

2:34 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:42 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Bangor Street.

5:11 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

5:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported at Tracy and Thompson streets.

5:38 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Riverside Drive.

6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

6:32 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Western Avenue and Airport Road.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

Thursday at 1:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 1:08 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 9/River Road.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birmingham Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

Thursday at 6:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.

7:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported Brunswick Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 4:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Blaisdell Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

ARRESTS

4:32 p.m., Mark Joseph Tardiff, 30, of Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., a 16-year-old Augusta juvenile was issued a summons on charges of use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana following a report of drug offenses on Pierce Road.

11:04 p.m., Joseph Michael Mortenson, 49, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 after following an investigation on State Street.

