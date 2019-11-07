The body of a man whom authorities said had been involved in a high-speed chase last weekend was discovered Thursday morning by hunters in a wooded area of Saco.

Maine State Police in a written statement Thursday identified the man as 48-year-old Herbert Winship of Saco.

According to state police, Winship was involved in a chase with Saco police just before midnight Saturday. Winship fled after a Saco officer ordered him to stop for a traffic violation in the parking lot of VIP Tires and Service on Route 1.

Winship, who was riding a motorcycle, led police on a chase along Route 1 northbound before ditching his motorcycle at Rinaldi Energy on Route 1 in Saco. Winship then ran off.

A Scarborough police officer found his abandoned motorcycle and tried to track him with a police dog team.

The hunters discovered Winship’s body around 10:30 a.m. a quarter of a mile into the woods off the Flag Pond Road overpass.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting Saco police with their investigation.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Friday to determine Winship’s cause and manner of death.

